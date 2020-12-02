Barrett tallied three solo tackles, including one sack, an additional quarterback hit and a forced fumble in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Barrett found a way to churn out a productive IDP stat line despite what was a mostly forgettable day for the Buccaneers defense. The veteran linebacker's forced fumble was particularly timely, as it came when he separated Patrick Mahomes from the ball at Tampa Bay's 15-yard line as the Chiefs appeared on the way to adding to their 17-0 lead. Barrett now has six sacks on the season, a figure that, while still a far cry from the 19.5 he recorded in 2019, does put him into second place on the team behind Jason Pierre-Paul's 8.5.