Barrett (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Barrett popped up on the Bucs' injury report Thursday. His status Sunday is ultimately going to come down to how he is feeling closer to kickoff. Anthony Nelson and YaYa Diaby are candidates to fill in at outside linebacker opposite Joe Tryon-Shoyinka should he not be able to give it a go.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Gets big pick-six in win•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Feels 'close to 100 percent'•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Fully cleared to begin camp•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Not practicing to start minicamp•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: In line to play Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Optimistic for timely return•