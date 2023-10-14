Barrett (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Barrett popped up on the Bucs' injury report Thursday. His status Sunday is ultimately going to come down to how he is feeling closer to kickoff. Anthony Nelson and YaYa Diaby are candidates to fill in at outside linebacker opposite Joe Tryon-Shoyinka should he not be able to give it a go.