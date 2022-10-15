Barrett is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh with an unspecified illness, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Barrett seemingly fell ill on Saturday and now appears to be in jeopardy of missing his first game action of 2022. If the two-time Pro Bowler can't go, Anthony Nelson would be in line to see more reps on the edge.
