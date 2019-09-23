Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Racking up sacks
Barrett made four sacks and forced two fumbles in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
Barrett is now out of the shadow of Von Miller in Denver, and he's carving out his own success in Tampa Bay. Through three games, the 26-year-old has accumulated a league-high eight sacks with the Browns' Myles Garrett (six) trailing in second. Barrett's pace should slow down at some point, but he'll look to keep it up in Week 4 versus the Rams and Jared Goff, who has been dropped six times so far.
