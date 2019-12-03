Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Reaches 14.5 sacks
Barrett had three tackles (two solo), to sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Barrett played only 47 offensive snaps -- his second-lowest total of the season -- but still managed to produce his third multi-sack game of the season. The 27-year-old has 38 tackles (28 solo), six forced fumbles, one interception and a league-leading 14.5 sacks through 12 games.
