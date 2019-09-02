Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Records sack in exhibition finale
Barrett totaled two tackles, including a sack, in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.
Barrett finished the preseason with five tackles and two sacks, a solid showing that helped cement his starting role at one of the outside linebacker spots in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense. The 26-year-old already has 61 games of NFL experience through four seasons, and he's consistently demonstrated an ability to get to the quarterback as an occasional blitzer with 14 career sacks.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Returns to practice•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Sidelined Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Joins 3-4 transition in Tampa•
-
Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Ready to roll Monday•
-
Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Expected to play Monday•
-
Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Ruled out for Week 15•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Cam
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Ben Gretch breaks down his strategy from the No. 1 spot in a recent non-PPR draft.
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Landing Pick No. 2 ensures an elite running back and not much else.
-
30 Deep Sleepers for Daft Day
Jamey Eisenberg names his top 30 sleepers with Average Draft Positions outside the top 120...