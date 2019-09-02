Barrett totaled two tackles, including a sack, in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Barrett finished the preseason with five tackles and two sacks, a solid showing that helped cement his starting role at one of the outside linebacker spots in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense. The 26-year-old already has 61 games of NFL experience through four seasons, and he's consistently demonstrated an ability to get to the quarterback as an occasional blitzer with 14 career sacks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week