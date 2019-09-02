Barrett totaled two tackles, including a sack, in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Barrett finished the preseason with five tackles and two sacks, a solid showing that helped cement his starting role at one of the outside linebacker spots in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense. The 26-year-old already has 61 games of NFL experience through four seasons, and he's consistently demonstrated an ability to get to the quarterback as an occasional blitzer with 14 career sacks.