Barrett totaled four tackles (two solo), including one sack, in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

Barrett broke a four-game sack-less streak with his takedown of Drew Brees, which marked the only time all game the Buccaneers got to the future Hall of Famer. The veteran linebacker is considerably off his jaw-dropping 2019 pace, a season that saw him record a league-best 19.5 sacks, which is unsurprising given how heavily focused defensive coordinators were clearly going to be in slowing down Barrett this season. He's offering some decent production on the tackle front with an average of just over 4.0 stops per contest, but he'll need to up his sack numbers to be a truly worthwhile fantasy asset.