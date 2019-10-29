Barrett recorded four solo tackles and a strip-sack in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Titans.

The Buccaneers weren't able to jump on the fumble Barrett forced by taking down Ryan Tannehill, but that play marked his 10th sack of the season, topping his marks from the previous three years combined. Although Barrett has simmered down since exploding for nine sacks over the first four contests, he still has a solid shot at Defensive Player of the Year if he can log a few more signature performances.

