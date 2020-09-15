Barrett recorded three tackles (all solo) and one pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Last year's NFL sack king got his 2020 campaign off to an inauspicious start against a tough opponent in the Saints. There's naturally an expectation Barrett will be a focus of opponents' pass-protection schemes this season after his 19.5 quarterback takedowns in 2019, meaning the sixth-year pro may have an uphill battle to generate a comparable encore in what is a second consecutive contract year.
