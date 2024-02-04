Barrett recorded 52 tackles (33 solo), including 4.5 sacks, a pick-six, an additional pass defensed and three forced fumbles across 16 regular-season games in 2023. He did not record any stats over 88 snaps across two postseason contests.

Barrett's disappearing act in the playoffs notwithstanding, the veteran linebacker did enjoy an encouraging season after an Achilles tear limited him to eight games in 2022. Barrett's sack total was down compared to his other prior healthy seasons in Tampa Bay, but he continued to display a knack for forcing turnovers and once again delivered tackle numbers in line with his career standards. Barrett is now slated to play out the final season of the four-year, $68 million contract he signed prior to the 2021 campaign.