Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Returns to practice
Barrett (ankle) is practicing Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Barrett missed multiple days of practice this week due to an ankle injury, and now appears back to full health. The 26-year-old linebacker is on track for a starting role with the Buccaneers.
