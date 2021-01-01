Barrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and won't be able to play Sunday against the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Barrett is considered a close contact to teammate Devin White, who was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The edge rusher would still have a chance of suiting up for Tampa Bay's wild-card matchup next weekend, so long as he continues to post negative test results. The Buccaneers have already secured a playoff spot, but any sort of postseason absence from Barrett would undoubtedly be a blow to the NFL's seventh-ranked scoring defense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Pair of sacks in win•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Productive in narrow loss•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Tacks on fifth sack•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Clear for Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Limited again Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Surfaces on injury report•