Barrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and won't be able to play Sunday against the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Barrett is considered a close contact to teammate Devin White, who was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The edge rusher would still have a chance of suiting up for Tampa Bay's wild-card matchup next weekend, so long as he continues to post negative test results. The Buccaneers have already secured a playoff spot, but any sort of postseason absence from Barrett would undoubtedly be a blow to the NFL's seventh-ranked scoring defense.