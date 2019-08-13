Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Sidelined Monday
Barrett did not practice Monday due to an ankle injury, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The nature and severity of Barrett's injury remain undisclosed at this time, though he's not expected to miss much time. When healthy, he projects to start in Tampa Bay's linebacker corps. Barrett played 20 defensive snaps and six snaps on special teams during Friday's preseason contest against the Steelers.
