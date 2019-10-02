Play

Barrett (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Barrett has forced himself into the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year after an explosive first quarter of the season where he recorded nine sacks, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception. Being added to the injury report Wednesday puts his chances of playing Sunday versus the Saints in jeopardy. Barrett still has two more practices to get back onto the field before that contest. While there's no true replacement for him, Anthony Nelson figures to fill in at outside linebacker if Barrett can't go.

