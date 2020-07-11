Barrett is set to sign his franchise tender with the Buccaneers, Jelani Scott of NFL.com reports.

Scott was relaying reporting from NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport, who confirmed Friday that Barrett will ink the contract that guarantees him a minimum of $15.8 million for 2020. However Rapoport added that Barrett will also be filing a grievance via agent Drew Rosenhaus to be officially classified as a defensive end, a strategy that, if successful, could net him an additional $2 million in salary for the coming season. The veteran pass rusher may ultimately have a valid argument, considering he came off the edge frequently in his 2019 debut campaign in Tampa and racked up a career-best and NFL-high 19.5 sacks on his way to garnering second-team All-Pro honors.