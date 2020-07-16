Barrett signed his franchise tender Wednesday after he was unable to reach agreement on a long-term contract with the Bucs, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Wednesday deadline came and went without Barrett signing a multi-year deal. He'll now play out 2020 under the franchise tag, hoping to build on a 2019 breakout that saw him lead the NFL with 19.5 sacks. The 27-year-old has filed a grievance to be classified as a defensive end rather than an outside linebacker, with the distinction amounting to the difference between a $15.88 million salary and a $17.79 million tag. Barrett isn't likely to win the grievance, but it is possible player and team could settle on a number somewhere in the middle.