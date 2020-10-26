Barrett posted six tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and also recorded a defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The versatile linebacker applied solid pressure on Derek Carr on multiple occasions as well while tying his second-highest tackle total of the campaign. Barrett has just three sacks through seven games after posting a league-high and career-best 19.5 in 2019, but that's not exactly surprising when factoring in that offensive coordinators are naturally devising protection schemes with him specifically in mind.