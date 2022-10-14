Barrett complied five tackles (three solo) and was credited with a quarterback hit during the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons in Week 5.

Barrett drew even with multiple players for second on the team in stops while tying his own season high in the process. The veteran only has a pair of Week 2 sacks to his name thus far, but his average of 4.2 tackles per contest puts him on pace for a career-best 71 stops over a 17-game season.