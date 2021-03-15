Barrett is re-signing with Tampa Bay on a four-year, $72 million contract that includes $36 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Barrett's eight sacks and 16 QB hits in 2020 represented a huge drop-off from 2019 -- 19.5 and 37, respectively -- but he more than made up for it in the playoffs with four sacks and eight QB hits. He and Jason Pierre-Paul form an impressive edge-rush duo in a blitz-happy defense, so it won't come as any surprise if Barrett returns to double-digit sacks in 2021. Barrett will turn 29 in November but has only been a full-time starter for two years now.
