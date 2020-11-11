Barrett (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Barrett handled a season-low 68 percent snap share in last week's loss to the Saints. His lack of playing time may have been due to this injury, but it also may have been a result of how early the game got out of hand. Regardless, it's a positive sign that he's still able to practice ahead of this Sunday's matchup against Carolina.
