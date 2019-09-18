Play

Barrett (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Barrett has been a menace for opposing offenses, piling up four sacks over the first two games, and he's just 1.5 sacks from his career high already. He's now nursing a groin injury, though, but practicing even in a limited capacity is a good sign. Barrett will look to get up to full speed by Sunday's game versus the Giants.

