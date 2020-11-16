Barrett recorded three solo tackles -- two for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's 46-23 win over the Panthers.

Despite the blowout nature of Sunday's game, the Panthers attempted just 28 passes, providing a low ceiling for Barrett. He came through nonetheless, notching his fifth sack of the season. The veteran linebacker is going to fall well short of the 19.5 sacks he piled up in 2019, but he has a good chance to hit double digits once again.