Barrett had seven tackles (five solo) and a half-sack during Sunday's 38-35 win over Indianapolis.

Barrett only managed the partial sack but spent plenty of time in the backfield Sunday, totaling three quarterback hits on Jacoby Brissett. The veteran defensive end continues to lead the NFL with 15 sacks and also has 45 tackles (33 solo), one interception and six forced fumbles.

