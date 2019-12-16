Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Ties franchise sack record
Barrett notched five tackles (four solo) and one sack during Sunday's 38-17 win over the Lions.
Barrett has now tied Tampa Bay's single-season franchise record of 16.5 sacks, and if he can hold on to his current lead he'll become the first Buccaneer to ever pace the NFL in sacks. The veteran defensive end also has 50 tackles (38 solo), two defended passes, one interception and six forced fumbles to his name through 14 contests. He'll look to keep up his momentum against the Texans in Week 16.
