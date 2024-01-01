Barrett (groin) will have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Panthers, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Barrett missed his first game of the season in Week 17 against the Saints, but according to Auman, the Colorado State product is trending in the right direction to play in Week 18. Considering a win against Carolina will be needed to lock up the NFC South division, and in turn a playoff berth, the return of Barret would be good news for the Buccaneers' defense.