Barrett recorded six tackles (five solo), including two sacks, and was credited with three tackles for loss overall in a 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Making his return to the city where he played the first four seasons of his career, Barrett made a splash with his first two quarterback takedowns of 2020. One of those resulted in an early fourth-quarter safety, making it a stellar all-around fantasy day for the veteran linebacker. While he's way off the pace of last season's 19.5-sack season thus far, Barrett is on pace for what would be a career-high 75 tackles after recording 14 stops through three games.