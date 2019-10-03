Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Upgrades to limited practice
Barrett (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Barrett wasn't able to practice to begin the week Wednesday, but he's now resumed working in a limited capacity. It's possible that the Buccaneers are taking a cautious approach to Barrett's recovery, considering that he's already recorded nine sacks in four contests, solidifying himself as a pillar of the team's defense. Friday's final injury report of the week will further illuminate Barrett's chances of suiting up versus New Orleans on Sunday.
