Barrett (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Barrett wasn't able to practice to begin the week Wednesday, but he's now resumed working in a limited capacity. It's possible that the Buccaneers are taking a cautious approach to Barrett's recovery, considering that he's already recorded nine sacks in four contests, solidifying himself as a pillar of the team's defense. Friday's final injury report of the week will further illuminate Barrett's chances of suiting up versus New Orleans on Sunday.

