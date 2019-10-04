Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Will suit up Sunday
Barrett (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Saints.
The Buccaneers' most-disruptive defensive asset was hampered by a groin injury during Wednesday and Thursday's practices, but it appears that was simply a precautionary measure as he logged a full practice Friday and will play Sunday. Barrett has nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception through four games, and he'll look to continue his tear against Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints.
