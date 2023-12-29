Barrett (groin) is out for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Barett will be sidelined for his first game this season in Week 17 due to a groin injury. In his stead, 2021 first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka could start on the edge opposite rookie third-rounder YaYa Diaby.
