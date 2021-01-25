Barrett recorded five tackles (four solo), including three sacks, and was credited with an additional quarterback hit during the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Following a league-leading 19.5 sacks in 2019, Barrett recorded a much more modest eight quarterback takedowns this past regular season. However, the veteran linebacker flashed dominant form often Sunday, much to the chagrin of Aaron Rodgers. Barrett's trio of sacks were his first since Week 14, a game win in which he'd gotten to the Vikings' Kirk Cousins on a pair of occasions. Barrett's considerable pass-rushing acumen figures to be vitally important to the Buccaneers' chances of slowing down Patrick Mahomes and his potent cache of offensive weaponry during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7.