Wilson brought in both of his targets for nine yards and returned five kickoffs for 68 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Wilson logged both of his touches from scrimmage over just three snaps, but as usual, his biggest contribution came as a returner. The speedy rookie's gameday spot seems to be secure for the time being due to his work on special teams, although matters could change whenever the team decides to begin activating 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones II, a healthy scratch for all three of Tampa's contests thus far.