Wilson is a candidate to see action on kickoff returns against the Panthers in Week 9, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Wilson is active for the first time since Week 3. The speedy rookie logged only eight snaps total on offense over the first three games of the campaign, but he contributed 97 return yards through his work on kickoffs. Despite his active status and Ronald Jones' (hamstring) absence, Wilson is unlikely to see more than a scant number of carries behind Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers.