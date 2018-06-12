Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Impressing Bucs brass

Wilson has "impressed" Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Koetter said Tuesday that "Wilson has done a really nice job.... He had a nice punt return today, really good hands, good route runner. He's smart. He's picked things up."

Wilson went undrafted in April, but he quickly signed a contract with the Buccaneers following the draft. His best bet at latching on with the team comes as a special teams player, but Wilson has apparently displayed some skills on offense as well in the early going. Given the shoddy support backs behind rookie Ronald Jones II, a strong showing from Wilson during training camp and the preseason could put him in a good position to snag a 53-man roster spot.