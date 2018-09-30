Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Bears, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The reserve running back is the odd man out with 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones II enjoying active status for the first time Sunday. Wilson's absence doesn't have an appreciable impact on the team's base offense, but Jacquizz Rodgers will presumably take over Wilson's kick-return duties.

