Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Inks deal with Tampa Bay

Wilson signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It looks like the Duke product will look to make the team as a kick returner. He'll have competition, though, as incumbent returner Jacquizz Rodgers and undrafted free agent Sergio Bailey are among others the Bucs will evaluate this offseason.

