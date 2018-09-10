Wilson rushed once for six yards and returned one kickoff for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The speedy rookie logged two snaps from scrimmage, and even those were likely only made possible by Ronald Jones II's inactive status. Wilson is still expected to see the overwhelming amount of his touches on special teams, but as was the case Sunday, he's likely due for an occasional carry in any contest that Jones is inactive and Wilson thus serves as the No. 3 back behind Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers.