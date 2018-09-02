Wilson made the Buccaneers' 53-man roster and is expected to serve as both the No. 4 running back and primary kickoff returner to open the regular season, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Duke engaged in a competitive battle with Dare Ogunbowale throughout the summer, but a productive all-around night against the Jaguars in last Thursday's preseason finale appeared to seal the deal in terms of a roster spot. Wilson carried seven times for 44 yards and added two receptions (on four targets) for 24 yards during the contest, and he'd shown up well as a kickoff returner earlier in preseason as well. Looking ahead to the regular season, Wilson's opportunities from scrimmage will likely be very limited barring injury to any of the top running back trio of Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones II and Jacquizz Rodgers.