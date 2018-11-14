Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Placed on IR
Wilson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Per the report, Wilson suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Redskins. He rushed two times for seven yards in the contest, but will now likely be sidelined for the remainder of the season. The undrafted rookie out of Duke recorded six rushing attempts for 29 yards and caught three of five targets for five yards.
