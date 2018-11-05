Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Sees action from scrimmage in Week 9 loss
Wilson rushed twice for seven yards and returned one kickoff for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Wilson only logged four snaps from scrimmage, but he saw action on half of them while also serving in the primary kickoff return role as expected. Wilson's active status was the byproduct of Ronald Jones II's hamstring issue, and with the unpredictable nature of soft-tissue injuries, it's certainly conceivable the former gets another opportunity to suit up in Week 10 against the Redskins.
