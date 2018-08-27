Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Shines as returner in third preseason game
Wilson rushed three times for 10 yards, secured his only target for 11 yards and returned five kickoffs for 133 yards in the Buccaneers' 33-30 preseason loss to the Lions on Friday.
Wilson has been increasingly making a case for a No. 4 running back/kickoff returner role throughout the summer, and Friday's effort may have sealed the deal. The undrafted rookie's 26.6 average on kickoff returns was partly comprised of an impressive 39-yard runback. Wilson saw five return opportunities to Dare Ogunbowale's one, particularly noteworthy since the latter has been considered his principal competition for a roster spot. Charles Sims' (knee) placement on injured reserve improved Wilson's odds of sticking on the 53-man significantly, and only an unforeseen turn of events in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Jaguars would seemingly prevent him from surviving final cuts.
