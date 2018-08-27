Wilson rushed three times for 10 yards, secured his only target for 11 yards and returned five kickoffs for 133 yards in the Buccaneers' 33-30 preseason loss to the Lions on Friday.

Wilson has been increasingly making a case for a No. 4 running back/kickoff returner role throughout the summer, and Friday's effort may have sealed the deal. The undrafted rookie's 26.6 average on kickoff returns was partly comprised of an impressive 39-yard runback. Wilson saw five return opportunities to Dare Ogunbowale's one, particularly noteworthy since the latter has been considered his principal competition for a roster spot. Charles Sims' (knee) placement on injured reserve improved Wilson's odds of sticking on the 53-man significantly, and only an unforeseen turn of events in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Jaguars would seemingly prevent him from surviving final cuts.