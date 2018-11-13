Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Slight expansion of role in Week 10 loss
Wilson rushed twice for seven yards and brought in one of three targets for minus-4 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
Wilson saw his offense role increase slightly, as he logged 10 snaps from scrimmage. However, the speedy rookie still remains firmly behind Jacquizz Rodgers as the backup to Peyton Barber, and he could well revert back to inactive status on most weeks once Ronald Jones II (hamstring) is healthy enough to return to action.
