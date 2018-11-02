Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Will be active Sunday
Wilson will be active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Wilson has been a healthy scratch for the last four games, but will return to the gameday roster with Ronald Jones (hamstring) ruled out. Wilson is unlikely to play a significant offensive role but could be involved on special teams.
