The Buccaneers selected Dennis in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.

Dennis had a productive career at Pitt, piling up 36 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in his final three seasons. Even with that work on the defensive side of the ball, he also played a regular role on special teams. Dennis will likely start his NFL career in the latter role, though his playmaking ability could ultimately land him a more consistent job at inside linebacker.