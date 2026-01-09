Dennis recorded 101 tackles (66 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and five defensed passes, including one interception, across 16 games in the 2025 regular season.

After playing under 100 snaps in each of his first two seasons over 17 total games, Dennis moved into a full-time role and put his whopping 909 snaps to good use. Dennis' stat line was unsurprisingly comprised of career-best figures across the board, and he recorded at least seven tackles on 10 occasions. Dennis will now head into the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, although given his breakout campaign, it's certainly conceivable he and the Bucs come to terms on an extension this offseason.