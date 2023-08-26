Dennis (undisclosed) did not practice this week after missing last Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick's status remains vague for the time being. Dennis had been impressing since rookie camp, unofficially nabbing four interceptions overall. He proved a disruptive presence during his college days at Pittsburgh, where he was a teammate of Buccaneers rookie first-round pick Calijah Kancey, posting 15 sacks and 36 total tackles for loss during his final three seasons. Dennis could play a key rotational linebacker role in addition to working on special teams during the 2023 campaign, but he'll naturally have to clear whatever injury is ailing him at the moment before he can be counted on.