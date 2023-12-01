Dennis (illness) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The rookie linebacker out of Pittsburgh hasn't practiced all week with this illness, and it's unlikely that he's able to suit up for Sunday's affair. Dennis has appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers thus far, logging 11 total tackles and primarily playing on special teams. Tampa Bay will likely be without both Dennis and Lavonte David (groin) in Week 13, meaning that K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell will have big shoes to fill in the team's linebacker corps.