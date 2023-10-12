Dennis (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday.
Dennis has missed Tampa Bay's last three games while recovering from a hamstring injury. The fifth-round rookie should now be ready to suit up again after logging a full session during the first practice Week 6. Dennis played 2 of his 24 total snaps on defense during his NFL debut against the Vikings in Week 1.
More News
-
Buccaneers' SirVocea Dennis: Won't play at New Orleans•
-
Buccaneers' SirVocea Dennis: Out for Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' SirVocea Dennis: Out Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' SirVocea Dennis: Avoids injury report Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' SirVocea Dennis: Hopeful for Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' SirVocea Dennis: Dealing with undisclosed injury•