Head coach Todd Bowles noted Sunday that he is "hopeful" that Dennis (undisclosed) will be available for the Bucs' season opener against the Vikings on Sept. 10, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dennis missed all practices last week after sitting out of the Bucs' 13-6 win over the Jets on Aug. 19. Once healthy, Dennis should play a key rotational role at linebacker alongside Devin White, Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett.