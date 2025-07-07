Dennis (shoulder) was back healthy during OTAs and minicamp, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Dennis got injured Week 4 of the 2024 regular season, but he has returned to full health for Tampa Bay's offseason activities. He was among the team's most impressive defenders in OTAs and minicamp, so Dennis could push for a larger role in his third NFL season, as the 2023 fifth-round draft pick has yet to make an NFL start among his 17 regular-season appearances.