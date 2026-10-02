Dennis (calf/personal) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dennis was limited in Wednesday's practice with a calf injury before downgrading to a DNP in Thursday's session. The linebacker was able to return to practice Friday but is also dealing with a personal issue. With Josiah Trotter back as the starting inside linebacker next to Alex Anzalone for Sunday's game against the Packers, Dennis will be in a reserve role if he can suit up.